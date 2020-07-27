Highway 47 project delayed through Carlton

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Hibb
The much needed upgrade to Hwy 47 in Carlton is much needed. When the highway was put in there were far less people using it and rightly so, as it has been one of the most dangerous of roads in Oregon. Hopefully this will be somewhat resolved in the not too distant future.