Highway 18 paving project begins

Expect construction noise, lane closures, delays and work to happen at night, Sunday night through Friday morning, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to Oregon Department of Transportation officials.

Crews have been in the area preparing for construction by installing cones and digital message boards. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for flaggers directing traffic through the work zone. Tripcheck.com will have the most current information on traffic impacts.

As part of the $12 million project, crews will pave the surface and install an additional eight-foot lane at Cruickshank Lane, east of McMinnville, to improve visibility for turning vehicles.