High wind warning issued for area Tuesday

The National Weather Service predicts south winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 60 mph during that period.

The NWS’s hazardous weather warning predicts that power outages may occur and tree limbs may fall. “Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,” the warning says.

The weather service issued the warning for the Coast Range, areas of the Willamette Valley and the Portland area.

According to Weather.com, Tuesday’s high temperature will be about 46 degrees, with a 99% chance of rain. Wednesday should see a high of 51, with a 53% chance of rain.

Temperatures in the 40s and low 50s are predicted for the rest of the week, with rain continuing through the weekend.