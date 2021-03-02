By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • March 2, 2021 Tweet

High hospitalization rate in county may be data error

County Health data reports have not included current numbers of people hospitalized with COVID-19, but the information is shared with county commissioners, according to emails obtained by the News-Register.

As of Monday, there were 33 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, according to an update to commissioners from Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin. Statewide, on Sunday, there were 134 people hospitalized, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Manfrin’s emails to commissioners also include outcomes of COVID hospitalizations, data not included in the county’s online reports. As of Monday, about half of the 108 known COVID hospitalizations were discharged alive while 24 have died. There are 980 “status unknown” cases, regarding hospitalization, according to the county’s report.

On Monday, the county reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday to Monday, bringing the county to a total of 3,788 cases, along with 64 deaths.

As of Sunday, the county had given at least one dose of vaccine to 14,188 residents.

The county announced last week it has started calling eligible people who have registered to schedule open vaccine appointments.

The county has an online registration form, for notification of appointment eligibility, at hhs.co.yamhill.or.us/publichealth/page/vaccines. If people don’t have access to the internet or are having difficulties with the form, they may call 503-474-4100.

As of Monday, people 65 and older are now eligible for the vaccine, but the county is still receiving only around 1,000 to 1,100 doses per week, and warns it doesn’t yet have enough for everyone eligible.

The county is also providing “small amounts of vaccine to certain primary care clinics” to give to patients, it said in its most recent newsletter, and those doctors will call eligible patients to schedule an appointment.

Some pharmacies, including Safeway, Albertsons, Walgreens, Costco and Health Mart, are also now receiving vaccine from the federal government.

Cases have been reported at two schools, both in Amity. Amity High School reported on Feb. 13 that one student had been diagnosed. Amity Elementary School has reported three student cases, the most recent on Feb. 3.

A reported outbreak at the Sheridan prison now totals 76 cases since its was first reported on Oct. 19; the most recent onset was on Feb. 3.

There are outbreaks listed in the state’s weekly report at Friendsview Retirement Community in McMinnville and Life Care Center of McMinnville.

Linfield University reported no new cases as of Monday. It said that 47 cumulative cases have been reported since Jan. 1.

George Fox University reported three cases for the week of Feb. 19 to 25. It updates only on Thursdays.