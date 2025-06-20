Heritage Center’s Hay Day/Play Day features old-fashioned fun, learning

Hay Day/Play Day will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 21, with the vintage baseball game starting at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.

For $10 more, visitors can have a pancake breakfast that morning, also at the heritage center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville.

The breakfast will feature one of the county’s newest agricultural projects, maple syrup made by Bigfoot Food Products. The Sheridan company donated syrup for the event.

Throughout the day, Hay Day/Play Day will feature antique equipment demonstrating haying techniques, displays of vintage equipment and historical artifacts, food and music by the Whiskey Flats Brass Band.

The baseball game at 1 p.m. will follow 1880s rules – including wooden bats but no gloves – as the Yamhill County Historical Society Gristmillers take on the St. Joseph Boilermakers. Arbitrators, which we now call umpires, will ensure players abide by the rules.

The hay harvest will feature draft horses and mules and vintage machinery. Volunteers will demonstrate harvesting as it was done in the 1800s and early 1900s. They will mow, rake, load, put up shocks, use a buck rake powered by animals and operate a hay derrick.

Many pieces of equipment have been restored in the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center’s volunteer workshop.

Many other interactive and family activities also will be offered.

In addition to hosting special events such as Hay Day/Play Day, the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, Admission is $5.

For more information, go to yamhillcountyhistory.org or call 503-472-2842.