Herbert Randall Romey 1936 - 2025

Herbert Randall Romey, 89, of Amity, Oregon, passed away peacefully on December, 18, 2025, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Herb was born April 12, 1936, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Louisa and Edward Romey. Two-year-old Herb and his family migrated to Oregon during the Depression era to join family in the small town of Gates. He graduated from Gates High School in 1954, in a graduating class of four, having excelled at the district level in basketball and track & field.

After a short time working in the woods as a logger, he entered the Army, serving in Germany during peace time. Using his GI Bill, he graduated from Oregon College of Education (now WOU), and began his career of teaching high school social sciences and coaching track.

Herb eventually earned his administrative certificate and moved his family to Amity, where he was a long-time elementary school principal and, eventually, high school principal. He was instrumental in starting the Outdoor School for fifth graders.

Herb challenged himself in the great outdoors by backpacking the mountains of the Oregon Cascades, sharing them with family and friends.

He was an avid water skier and loved teaching that skill to his kids and their friends. He provided much of the labor in building three family homes, the most recent in Amity, in which the family still resides.

Herb was known for his quiet sense of humor and enjoyed a life of service to his students and community, even putting in a stint as Amity’s mayor.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Daniel and Edward. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda; his five children, Greg (Ann) of Spokane, Karin Counts (Brian) of Wilsonville, Kimi Barnett (Derek) of McMinnville, Teri Willard (Jamie) of West Linn, and Kyle (Mary) of Albany; along with 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 18, 2026, at Amity High School. Anyone wishing to celebrate Herb's life is invited to join us. Donations in Herb's name may be made to Amity High School to benefit a scholarship program for senior graduates interested in public service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.macyandson.com.