Henry Franklyn Turner 1926 - 2022

Henry Franklyn Turner passed away July 12, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born June 29, 1926, and raised near Craigmont, Idaho. His parents were Fred Melvin Turner and Blanche Rosalie Turner (Bovey).

Henry's parents moved to the Seattle area in 1940. Henry and his sister stayed in Craigmont, where she graduated from high school and Henry finished tenth grade. The family then reunited, and Henry graduated from Renton High in 1944.

Soon after graduating, Henry was drafted into the U.S. Army. He fought in the 105th infantry, 27th Division in Okinawa, and was part of the occupation force in Japan. He also played the saxophone in the company band. He was discharged in 1946.

The Army paid for only three years of his college expenses, so Henry worked hard and within three years completed his B.A. degree in business from Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon. During this period, he worked part-time jobs and married Betty Jane ( Dunwoody) Ratcliff, mother of Naomi, age 4, and Gerald, age 2. They lived with Betty's mother, Gertrude Dunwoody. Doug was born in 1950.

After graduation, Henry and family moved to Maple Valley, Washington, where he worked for Sears & Roebuck Company. He built a small house next to his parents, and a fourth child, Dale, was born.

In 1954, Henry and Betty, along with their four children, moved to Glendora, California, where Henry became a buyer for Aerojet General for 19 years. He enjoyed his connection to cutting edge electronics and the space program.

Henry and Betty planted fruit trees and enjoyed the California sunshine and gardening. Camping and traveling throughout the western U.S. was a dream Henry fulfilled with his family.

Henry and Betty returned to the Seattle area in 1973. He worked in the electronics field for Honeywell and Sundstrand. They built a nice country home, growing gardens, raising chickens and cows and cutting firewood, while helping Henry's aging parents.

In 1985, Henry retired. Missing the sunshine, he moved back to Hemet in Southern California. He continued his gardens, but genealogy became his and Betty's full-time hobby. Their travel now involved research at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City and visiting court houses and cemeteries throughout the U.S. Henry later became adept at using his home computer for family tree information and connections.

In 2014, Henry to McMinnville to be near his family. He enjoyed family gatherings and trips to Hawaii, Mexico and Europe.

Henry is survived by his daughter, Naomi Emmich; sons, Doug Turner (Kathy) and Dale Turner (Janice); as well as five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Darlene Michael; brother-in-law, Howard Dunwoody; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his son, Gerald Ratcliff; grandson, Nathan Turner; and sister, Ruth Knutson.

An Honor Guard Memorial Service was held September 27, 2022, at Riverside National Cemetery in California.