Hemp, pot processing hearing continued for a week

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Christmas has Talons
It is almost comedic that Kulla who is also a pot farmer himself can't understand why it might not be a good idea for him to vote on whether a
another pot business can become his competition. He should recuse himself because he doesn't even want a hint of impropriety to tarnish his new term in office. I know at the Forrest Service there are mandated classes in ethics I think Mr. Kulla would benefit.
What's more is he had the audacity to say " You'll have to trust me" to make a fair decision.