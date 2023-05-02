Helen Pritchett 1928 - 2023

Helen Pritchett passed away December 29, 2023, at the age of 95, and is at home with her heavenly family.

Helen was born January 10, 1928, to Harold and Mattie Miller. She graduated from McMinnville High School and then attended Capital Business College. She worked as a secretary, homemaker, and cattle and farming helpmate. During the war, she sewed sacks on the combine and worked in the prune dryer.

Helen married Edward Pritchett on December 12, 1946, after World War II. She lost her husband after 63 years of marriage. Survivors include two daughters, Judy (Ron) Weisenfluh, and Jill Rose; son, Mark (Linda) Pritchett; eight grandchildren, Angela, T.J., Tabetha, Amy, Avery, Shiela, Nick and Michelle; and nine great-grandchildren.

Helen loved the Lord and was looking forward to being with her heavenly family. She was a member of Calvary Chapel Church until she could no longer drive. The last years of her life she enjoyed living at Brookdale Town Center. After moving out of Brookdale, she stayed with her daughter, Jill Rose.

At Helen’s request, there will be a private family gathering to celebrate her life.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.