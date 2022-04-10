Heavy rain, even snow predicted this week; YC, Newberg schools late

April showers have turned into heavy rain and even snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Yamhill County residents awoke to a blanket of white Monday morning after rain and snow fell overnight.

Gaston School District is closed today, as is the Yamhill Carlton Head Start class. Yamhill Carlton School District and Newberg schools are opening two hours late.

Wind, rain and snow are expected to continue on and off for the rest of the week. Even Saturday, April 16, the day when Easter egg hunts are scheduled, is expected to be rainy with a possibility of snow showers.