Heat expected to continue Tuesday

With more heat expected Tuesday, several cooling shelters plan to be open during the day.

According to Weather.com, Monday’s 102-degree high will be followed by a high of 97 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will bring a return to more normal August temperatures in the 80s.

Temperatures will cool slightly for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Highs are expected to be 80 on Thursday and in the upper 70s Friday and Saturday, with a chance of rain both days.

Cooling shelters at the McMinnville First Baptist Church, AnyDoor Place and the Yamhill County Gospel Mission were open Monday. The Mission and AnyDoor Place will continue offering cooling refuge any time temperatures hit the 90s.

The Carlton Civic Center also was open as a cooling shelter Monday and will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, as well. Other city halls and local libraries also offer air-conditioned comfort during open hours.

Medical personnel advise people to stay hydrated during the heat and ensure pets have water and shade, as well.

They suggest avoiding outdoor activities in the afternoons. Check on neighbors and others, especially seniors.

Heat exhaustion can develop quickly. It is characterized by heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness and nausea. If someone has these symptoms, they should go to a cool place, drink water and apply a wet cloth to their skin. Heatstroke is similar, but more serious. It is characterized by high body temperature, confusion and eventual loss of consciousness. If you notice someone with these symptoms, call 911.