Heat expected into next week

Another heatwave is forecast for today through early next week, according to the National Weather Service and weather.com.

Emergency officials warn people to stay out of the sun and indoors, if possible, and remain hydrated. They also should watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, which can include dizziness, nausea and excessive sweating. If someone is experiencing such symptoms, they should get out of the sun, drink water and call medics if symptoms are severe.

High temperatures may cause some businesses and recreation sites to close early. Recology, for instance, plans to start its garbage and recycling pickups at 5 a.m. and close its McMinnville recycling center at 3 p.m.

The Cruising McMinnville car show will run from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, during some of the hottest weather. Cruising will start at 5 o’clock and continue until 9 p.m. as temperatures slowly drop into the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

According to weather.com, highs could reach 101 degrees in Yamhill County today and Saturday, then drop to a high of 98 on Sunday and Monday, with a high of 99 on Tuesday.

Temperatures will gradually recede, but still be in the high 80s through the end of week and slightly cooler over Labor Day weekend. By Tuesday, Sept. 2, students returning for the first day of school in most districts will see a high of about 73 degrees, according to the current forecast.

Area cooling shelters are open when temperatures are in the 90s or hotter. AnyDoor Place on Adams Street, the Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission on 14th Street and the McMinnville Public Library offer cooling areas during the daytime. Some public buildings, such as the Carlton Civic Hall, also are open for people to cool off.