Heat Advisory issued as smoke rolls into the valley

Around noon on Monday, the smell of smoke began drifting into the McMinnville area as fires continued to rage in Hood River, Wasco, Jefferson, Wheeler, Sherman and Harney counties and in Washington state.

The air quality monitoring station located at McMinnville High School noted that air quality was good throughout Monday morning. But between 11 a.m. and noon, the parts per million doubled from 17 to 32, and measurements in the 50s and 60s along Interstate 5 presented a sign of what was approaching.

At 51 parts per million, the air quality is considered moderate, but once over 100 it becomes unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Air quality in McMinnville entered the moderate stage later Monday. As of Tuesday at 10 a.m., the McMinnville system reported 67 parts per million, while measurements in the 100s were recorded in the Salem area.

The smoke will compound with excessive heat Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory from noon Tuesday through Wednesday evening, with expected highs of 95 and 99.

“Wildfire smoke is beginning to increase west of the Cascades over far northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, which may limit high temperatures by approximately 1-3 degrees,” the weather service stated. “However, temperatures will still be hot enough to bring an increased risk of heat-related illnesses even if temperatures are dampened a few degrees from smoke.”

It’s also expected to be breezy into Wednesday, with gusts Monday night up to 28 mph and in the 20-22 mph range Tuesday.

To track air quality, visit aqi.oregon.gov.