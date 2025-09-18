Harvest Nights gala set at Heritage Center

The Yamhill County Historical Society will host a gala fundraiser, Harvest Nights, on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The 21-and-older event will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. It will feature a barbecue dinner, local wine and beer, vintage rides and dancing to live music by the Dana Libonati Duo and Dancehall Days.

Attendees also will have a chance to roast s’mores under the stars and take rides in a stagecoach, a 1910 IHC Auto Buggy, a 1925 Chevrolet touring car or a buggy pulled by a horse.

Both live and silent auctions will take place, along with a raffle. Heritage Center representatives will discuss the museum’s programs and future plans.

All proceeds will go to the historical society and its efforts to share the history and heritage of Yamhill County.

Tickets for Harvest Nights, if still available, are $65 per person or $500 per table of eight. Reservations can be made at www.auctria.events/HarvestNights2025.

For more information, call 503-434-0490 or send email to events@yamhillcountyhistory.org.