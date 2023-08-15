Harvest Fest highights vintage farming

Vintage and horse- and mule-drawn equipment will harvest a crop Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20, during the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center’s annual Harvest Fest.

The festival also will include an antique tractor parade, demonstrations, displays and activities for children. Food will be available, and live music will be playing.

Trained volunteers will demonstrate blacksmithing and cutting wood with a sawmill. Other volunteers will lead tours of the museum, which features hundreds of items related to Yamhill County’s agricultural heritage. Also planned is a preview of an annual program of the Heritage Center, the 1880s-rules Vintage Baseball game, scheduled for Sept. 9.

Harvest Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tractor parades are scheduled at 1 p.m. each day.

Admission is $8 for adults and free to children 12 and younger.

The Yamhill Valley Heritage Center is located at 11275 S.W. Durham Lane at the intersection with Highway 18 just southwest of McMinnville.

For more information, call 503-472-2842 or email the Yamhill County Historical Society at events@yamhillcountyhistory.org.