Cheap trick

A political stunt was performed for all to see at the Dec. 4 Yamhill County Planning Commission hearing on the Yamheles Westsider Trail.

One of the trail opponents, Paul Kuehne, started his testimony not with comments about the trail, but with accusations against Marvin Bernards, who is trying to unseat current Board of Commissioners member Kit Johnston.

Mr. Kuehne stated that some years back, a local circuit court judge gave him a “permanent restraining order” against Marvin Bernards. That quickly led to planning commissioner Christy Cooke — who was not chairing the hearing — to order Mr. Bernards to leave because he was not allowed to be in the room with Mr. Kuehne.

This prompted a little digging on my part, because I know from my 38 pre-retirement years as an attorney that such a permanent restraining order would be highly unlikely.

A restraining order between two persons has to be in a civil lawsuit between the parties. I checked, and there no record of a past or present civil lawsuit by Mr. Kuehne against Mr. Bernards. In other words there is not now, nor has there ever been a restraining order in favor of Mr. Kuehne against Mr. Bernards.

My thought while sitting and watching it play out was that it was cheap political theater by Kit Johnston supporters to embarrass the person running against him.

I have a request to the candidates and their supporters: Keep it clean and focus on the issues.

Jerry Hart

McMinnville