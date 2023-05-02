Happy Birthday, Fern Adolf

We celebrate your birthday this week: 101 years young. Wow!

You were born in 1925. You have had to experience many changes: from outhouses, no running water, and picking dried cow pies to burn in the stove for baking.

You are the last remaining child of the Stevahn's. You worked all your life, from picking hops, strawberries, filberts or walnuts. You retired from Tektronix in Beaverton, then went to work for Meggitt in McMinnville, retiring from there at 80!

Celebrated 100th birthday last year with a huge party. Now we ask all to pray for our mother and celebrate with us.

God bless you, Mother, we love you all greatly.