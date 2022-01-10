Hal Delane Case 1956 - 2022

Hal Delane Case passed onward January 10, 2022, with his family by his side. He was 65 years old.

He was born March 15, 1956, in Ashland, Oregon. His youngest years were often spent with grandparents, Benny and Travis Bowman, at Fish Lake in southern Oregon. He moved with his parents, Howard and Lynda Case, to Burns and then to La Grande, where he graduated high school. He then soon moved to Salem to live with his cousin, Bradley Case. During a trip to Mount Vernon, Washington, he met Kay Case. They married and moved to Salt Lake City for several years. Eventually, they settle in McMinnville, Oregon, with three sons, Aaron, Seth and Isaiah. For the last 20 years he has been partnered with Rochelle Scholl and helped to raise her son, Rodney.

Hal’s passing leaves a large hole in the fabric of both his family and his friendships developed over the years in McMinnville. He was well known for his many talents, including automotive modifications and restoration, carpentry and metal sculpture. He was always willing to help anyone who asked.

It was in the last three years that Hal found his greatest joy: his granddaughter, Hazel Mae Case. He is survived by his three sons; his parents; his brother, James; and sister, Sheri. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, the Bowmans; and his paternal grandparents, Paul and Audrey Case.

A celebration of Hal’s life will take place on his birthday, March 15, 2022. Details will follow.