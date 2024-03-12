Habitat taking applications

McMinnville Area Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for its homeowner program through March 19.

Applicants must meet income guidelines, be willing to invest volunteer hours and have a stable income, according to program guidelines. Under the program, low-interest loans are provided to homeowners who, with family members, participate in construction of the homes.

Applications can be found online at machabitat.org or at 1024 S.E. First St., McMinnville. For details call Jennifer Lyon, outreach coordinator, 503-687-1415, or email Jennifer@machabitat.org.