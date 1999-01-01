Gwen Ellen Riche 1944 - 2020

Gwen Riche was born January 1, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She came to Oregon in 1968 with her husband Robert and three boys.

She is survived by her sons, Scott of Milwaukee, and Steve and Mark of Lyons, Oregon; and her only grandchild, Alyssa Riche of Salem, Oregon. She is also survived by her brothers, Terry and Paul.

She got her degree from Chemeketa Community College in Salem in1984, and started working for the Oregon Department of Transportation. She worked there and retired after more than 25 years. She will be put to rest with her husband, Robert, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.

