Gunness::59

Fighting back

The current president has bumbled this nation and world into a crisis of epic proportion, all while being obsessed with amassing personal wealth and displaying unhealthy desire for adulation.

Even though things can seem hopeless, we do have the power of the vote.

Now, more than ever, we need to exercise that right. With important elections and a referendum, we have a chance to change the course we have been on.

Vote for Hays and Linder for county commissioners. Vote for retaining public access to Westsider right of way and voter approval for any transfer.

It’s imperative to keep the momentum going and also vote for state and federal candidates who are committed to positive change.

Donald Trump is waging war on the American public as well as Iran.

We must resist. We might fight back to retain democracy with our votes.

Stuart Gunness

Sheridan