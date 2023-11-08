Gunfire heard in Northeast McMinnville

The Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatch center received reports of gunfire the evening of Sunday, Nov. 5,in the northeast part of McMinnville, according to McMinnville Police.

“Officers checked the area on foot and did not locate any damage or evidence of gunfire,” Capt. Tim Symons said.

No injuries were reported, shell casings found or damage to vehicles or structures seen.

YCOM received the first call shortly after 9 p.m., according to Symons. It reported citizens heard five or six shots in the area of Northeast 17th and Evans streets.

There were no specifics provided regarding actual location, but there were a few reports from the 1700 block and 1800 block of Northeast Evans and one from the 1800 block of Northeast Ford Street, according to Symons.