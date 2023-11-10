Gunfire heard in Mac High neighborhood

The Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatch center received reports of gunfire the evening of Sunday, Nov. 5, in the northeast part of McMinnville, according to police.

“Officers checked the area on foot and did not locate any damage or evidence of gunfire,” McMinnville Police Capt. Tim Symons said.

No injuries were reported, no shell casings found or damage to vehicles or structures was reported.

YCOM received a call shortly after 9 p.m., according to Symons. It reported citizens heard five or six shots in the area of 17th and Evans streets.

There were no specifics provided regarding an actual location, but there were reports from the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Evans and one from the 1800 block of Northeast Ford Street.

It was about a year ago that police investigated a shots fired call in the same area of McMinnville.

About 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, the Yamhill Communications Agency dispatch center started receiving calls from residents in the area of the high school, reporting they heard what sounded like possible gunshots. The school was not in session at the time and no students were in the building. Police did not indicate if any staff members were present.

Officers started searching the overall area and located some damage to an exterior wall of the school, as well as some shell casings in a couple of the streets north of the school, including Ford.

No shooter or shooters were identified.