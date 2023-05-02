Gubrud to be inducted into Mac HOF

The McMinnville High School Sports Hall of Fame is set to commemorate four new members into its 2025 class.

John Heiser, Grant Glover, Gage Gubrud and Randy Rutschman will be inducted on Saturday, May 3 at the MHS gymnasium.

The evening will begin when doors open at 5:20 p.m. with a social hour before dinner at 6 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets for the ceremony are $35 for adults and $25 for children and can be purchased through MHS Athletics. Those interested can contact Athletics Secretary Nicole Curry at 503-565-4206 or by email at ncurry@msd.k12.or.us.

Gubrud earned 11 total letters at McMinnville as a triple-threat athlete, playing baseball, basketball and football. He earned all-conference accolades and served as a team captain in all three sports.

Before committing to Eastern Washington University to play football, Gubrud was a force to reckon with on any field or court he touched.

In 2013 he was named the News-Register’s Football Most Valuable Player and earned the News-Register’s All-Valley Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year award. That year as a basketball player Gubrud averaged 18.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game and was named to the Pacific Conference first team along with teammate Vince Boumann. Their season culminated in an appearance in the second round OSAA Class 6A state playoffs and Gubrud concluded his basketball career by playing in the OSAA All-Star Series in June of 2014.

In baseball Gubrud continued to lead his peers, earning honorable mention All-State honors as a senior. As a junior, he was the co-Pitcher of the Year in the Pacific Conference and helped lead McMinnville to a 23-8 record, as well as an appearance in the State 6A Championships.

As a football player in 2013, Gubrud completed 59.7 percent of his passes (139-of-223) with 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, leading the Grizzlies to the second round of the OSAA 6A Playoffs as McMinnville finished 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the Pacific Conference for the school’s best season of football since 2007. He earned All-Pacific Conference honors as both a senior and a junior.

Gubrud’s last hoorah as a Grizzly came in the 2014 Les Schwab Bowl where he threw two touchdown passes.

Following his high school career Gubrud turned down an offer from Linfield in favor of a chance to walk on at Eastern Washington.

“It just boiled down to where my heart was at,” Gubrud told the News-Register in 2014. “I love Linfield, love the coaches. Same with Eastern. I want to take on a big challenge. I have a goal to play (NCAA) Division I football. If I don’t do it, I’m going to regret it.”

Over four years at Eastern Washington Gubrud threw for 87 touchdowns and 9984 yards. He also gave the Eagles their top two passing performances in school history — No. 1 against Montana in 2017 when he threw for 549 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 44-of-65 attempts and No. 2 in 2016 when he threw for 520 yards and four touchdowns on 37-of-51 attempts.

Gubrud’s accolades did not stop there.

In 2016 Gubrud was named FCS Player of the Year and Big Sky Conference Co-Offensive MVP along with his then teammate and current NFL wide receiver Cooper Kupp and in 2017 was named Second Team All-Big Sky Conference. Gubud was also a two-time Walter Payton Award finalist and finished third in voting in 2016 behind Kupp and Sam Houston State quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe.

Gubrud now works as a Project Manager of major projects at Potelco Inc. after earning a degree in Business Management from Eastern Washington and a Masters of Business Administration from Washington State University.

Glover graduated from McMinnville in 2006 and was a three-sport athlete, playing baseball, basketball and football during his time as a Grizzly.

As a Grizzly Glover was most known for his time as a baseball player, earning First-Team All-State honors as an infielder while securing the title of Pac-9 Conference Player of the Year in his senior season. Behind Glover, the Grizzlies baseball team climbed to the second round of the state playoffs in 2006 but were eliminated with a 7-4 loss to West Linn.

Following the 2006 season, Glover was a member of the American Legion Chuck Colvin Auto baseball team who went 31-9 en route to becoming co-league champions, which marked the fifth consecutive year that Colvin had won the summer crown.

Glover continued his baseball career into college, playing two years each for Mount Hood Community College and Western Oregon University. At Mount Hood, he was named first-team All-NWAACC and earned a gold glove, before transferring to Western Oregon to play baseball and study Communications.

In his junior season with WOU, Glover set a team record with a 30-game hitting streak. During the streak, he scored 36 runs, knocked down 55 hits and drove in 29 RBI with a batting average of .342. With Glover in the leadoff role, WOU won 23 straight games, earning him All-GNAC First-Team honors and one GNAC Player of the Week award.

As a football player at Mac, Glover received All-State honorable mentions as a wide receiver and kicker, while being named a finalist for the 2005 Outstanding Scholar-Athlete Award and earning All-League honors. Glover’s last-second field goal on homecoming night in 2005 was also responsible for securing the Grizzlies a playoff berth following an underperforming season as a team in 2004. Under head coach Greg McAnally the team was picked to finish last in the conference in 2005, but finished third in the Pac-9 and went on to win a first-round playoff game over Grant, 30-26, before falling to Barlow in the second round.

On top of his accomplishments, Glover represented McMinnville and shined during the summer of 06’ by playing in two consecutive all-star competitions over three days.

The first was the Les Schwab Bowl, the state’s Class 4A high school all-star football game, in which Glover did the kicking duties in the North’s 49-25 victory over the South. The second was the Oregon-Washington all-star baseball series where Glover played alongside fellow McMinnville graduate Kraig Sitton.

See Friday’s News-Register for articles on Rutschman and Heiser.