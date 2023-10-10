Group to discuss 'Breaking Point' film

The group will watch and discuss the movie starting at 6 p.m. in the McMinnville Public Library.

“Breaking Point” looks at people fighting the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since February 2022, the war has killed 10,000 and displaced 1.9 million Ukrainians.

The film was nominated for a social justice award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Hannah Bittner and Misha Zyryanov, a Ukrainian-American couple, will facilitate the discussion with Gail Quenneville, founder of the Social Awareness group.

For more information, contact the library, at 503-435-5562.