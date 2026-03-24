Grizzly robotics team raising money for national event

Chronobreak, the McMinnville High School robotics team that won state, is raising money to attend a national competition.

Chronobreak won the Sustain Award — for promoting science, technology, engineering and math to younger students — at the Oregon First Tech Challenge Robotics State Championship. That qualified it to advance to the Western Edge Regional Championship in Long Beach, California, in May.

Advisor Dave Clauson said the team needs to raise about $16,500 for travel and lodging.

Community members can contribute to Chronobreak’s GoFundMe account or send donations to Grizzly Robotics ℅ McMinnville High School, 615 N.E. 15th St., McMinnville, OR 97128.