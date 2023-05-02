Grizzly girls lock down Sherwood

Lockdown defense and efficient scoring for the McMinnville girls basketball team (14-5, 7-0) led to an easy win over league opponent Sherwood (9-11, 3-5) on Tuesday at home.

“Sherwood has played most the teams in league pretty well. We knew they’d be tough,” head coach Sean Coste said. “But our defense just did a great job, and was really effective on the assignments and the matchups.”

The Grizzlies shot 8-of-14 from behind the arch, and 41% overall.

“Offensively, I didn’t think we executed as well as we could have,” Coste said. “We had some early foul trouble and that pushed some players into other positions. But we were efficient.”

Rylie McManus hit two early three-pointers and finished with 10 points, while Alison Jensen made all three of her attempts from behind the arch, finishing with 13 points. Lydia Angevine, Ruby Riddle and Macie Arzner each cashed in a three as well.

Arzner finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Brooklyn Summer also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Grizzlies will try to keep their perfect league record intact Friday at home against Newberg, scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.

The boys team lost to the top ranked team in league, Sherwood, 79-47.