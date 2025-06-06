By Nathan Ecker • Of the News-Register • June 6, 2025 Tweet

Grizzlies softball ends season short of title game

Andy Atkinson/ Rogue Valley Times##Second baseman Alex Bates flips the ball to first baseman Rylan Carton on a put out attempt. The Grizzlies committed three errors in their game against North Medford but none led to runs. Andy Atkinson/ Rogue Valley Times##Sophomore Taylor Terry makes a catch in the outfield. Terry walked once in the game but recorded no hits as Mac’s offense fell stagnant.

Only so many reach the pinnacle of success. There are indeed varied levels to how much one can win and definitions vary. For some, there are small victories in the development of a program or player and those are necessary to win a championship. For others, those who have reached as far as they can and are stopped just shy, there is only one hurdle left and more often than not, it is the destination itself that proves elusive.

The McMinnville softball team — ranked No. 8 in 6A and finishing the season with a 22-8 record — has made it an unsavory habit since 2022 of making the playoffs, but being unable to make it to a championship game. In reality, it is not a knock on the Grizzlies. Many teams go years at a time without sniffing a playoff appearance and the fact that they have been in contention shows the development of the program according to head coach Josh Terry.

His players, especially those graduating this week, were distraught when the final out was recorded in the teams’ 9-2 semifinal road loss to No. 4 North Medford. They were confident that they could beat anyone and in an instant, one inning changed the course of the season.

“This is a moment that’s going to hurt, but at the same time, it was a phenomenal season,” Terry said after the game. “I’m just proud of all of them and I also told the kids that are coming back, ‘Look around and look at the faces of these seniors and understand how bad this hurts and use it for motivation, because we want to get farther next year.’”

Mac secured an early lead in the game, one that Terry believed would have shut the Black Tornadoes down if they were able to score three or more. As they had all season, senior Vivian Moore singled, stole second base and proceeded to score on a base hit from fellow senior Laney Reed.

Another power senior bat, Kaylee Dinger, followed up with a scorching double, but the one run was all the Grizzlies could muster.

In the pitcher’s circle, Ariel Glynn worked two scoreless frames, keeping Mac ahead before the third inning when the wheels began to fall off.

The first three batters went as follows: ground out, single, ground out. Terry then decided to intentionally walk one of North Medford’s best hitters, junior Natalie Tlascala. This put runners on first and second with two outs and a force out at any bag excluding home. Mac was refusing to let Tlascala beat them, but it mattered little. What proceeded was a string of eight consecutive hits, the fifth of which was a two-run home run that pushed Terry to sub out Glynn for Mackenzie Roberts.

All nine North Medford runs came in the third and despite an efficient outing from Roberts (three and 1/3 innings, five hits, one earned run, one walk and two strikeouts), the Grizzlies could not score enough to overcome the deficit. However, in Terry’s eyes, his team still held the ability to make a comeback.

“Eight runs is a big amount to overcome, but at that point in the game we still had a lot of ball left,” Terry said. “I felt like (we could), especially with how hard we hit the ball. I’d love to see the exit velocity on four or five of those balls that we hit. Even that ball that (Glynn) hit in the first inning, that was absolutely smoking.”

The semifinal loss marked the furthest any Tery-managed Mac team has gone in his four-year tenure. Whilst embracing the delirium and anguish of the situation, the Grizzlies skipper spoke highly of the resiliency of his ‘25 squad. They battled through injuries, adversity and the whole kitchen sink to face North Medford.

“I don’t think they would be where they’re at without all the tests that they had this season,” Terry said.

When Terry took over McMinnville softball in 2022 most of his experience was at the club level, where every kid who plays is committed to the game and most, if not all, understands more than just the basics. At the high school level that is often not the case, with some only playing for the fun of it and others continuing to play outside of club seasons.

It required time for Terry to get accustomed to the environment, but luckily for him, there was a group of freshmen in the likes of Dinger, Reed, Roberts and Natalie Fernandez who would grow alongside him and eventually come to take over leadership roles in their final season.

“You have to start from square one and make sure everybody’s on the same page,” Terry said about what he found out about coaching high school softball. “Finding my way through that and then also (understanding) what makes these kids tick. I do come at kids pretty hard about the expectations and standards and I think this year, having the senior group we did, I kind of leaned on them to set the tone with that instead of feeling like I had to be the one to get after people at times.”

This season Terry made it a point to praise his seniors with regularity, calling Reed and Dinger, “mature for their age,” and Fernandez, “old beyond her years.”

“I think these captains and the seniors held people accountable and they did a really nice job with that,” Terry said.

Walk-off wins and underdog upsets topped the list of Terry’s favorite moments of the season, but for him, practices were a consistent place to learn and watch firsthand just how much players improved from the tactics the staff implemented.

“We had a lot of fun, but I enjoy practice,” Terry said. “That’s my time where I enjoy seeing these kids’ growth. I look back on that Monday before we played Newberg, that was a great day with the kids.”

“I wish we’re playing another game, but I wouldn’t trade this season for anything,” Terry said. “I think the girls found out something about themselves this season and what they’re made of. Then I think some kids found more of a deeper love for the game too. I hope some of these kids coming back next year realize the work that’s involved now. It’s something you have to commit to and I think our younger kids are going to have great summers and great off-seasons and we’ll come back stronger next year.”