Grizzlies show school spirit

Marcus Larson / News-Register##McMinnville High School juniors cheer loudly as they celebrate class and school pride during the annual homecoming parade Thursday. Marcus Larson / News-Register##Seniors wave checkered flags, eliciting roars from onlookers and fellow students. Marcus Larson / News-Register##Mac Mac High's dance team leads the parade as students march through downtown to show their school pride. Marcus Larson / News-Register##Members of the McMinnville High School football team cheer as they ride down Third Street Thursday afternoon. They will compete againgst Centennial High School players tonight.

McMinnville High School Grizzlies showed off their school spirit this week during homecoming. The week culminates tonight with a game against Centennial High School in Wortman Stadium.

Theme for the week was "McWINville." Students dressed up like board and video game characters, such as the tycoon from Monopoly or the Mario brothers.

On Thursday -- since there's no school on Friday -- they rallied at a pep assembly in the stadium. Then marchers and floats rolled out, heading downtown before returning to the school.