Marcus Larson/News-Register## McMinnville's Preston Ginter sheds a tackle by Saxon defensive back Reign Bryant on his to the first score of the game and a McMinnville 7-0 lead. The Grizzlies were unable to hold the lead and dropped the contest to South Salem 24-14.

September 20, 2019 Tweet

Grizzlies fall to Saxons, 24-14

Second half mistakes thwarted a game McMinnville Grizzly football team (1-2) as they fell to South Salem (1-2) in a non-league contest, 24-14 Friday at Wortman Stadium.

The young Grizzlies took advantage of a mistake by the Saxons on the opening kick-off, recovering a fumble by South Salem. McMinnville scored on five plays from the 26-yard line with Preston Ginter doing the honors on a six-yard burst through traffic at the 9:36 mark of the first quarter.

South battled back with a pair of scores for a 14-7 lead at the 3:29 mark of the second quarter.

The Grizzlies took advantage of a pair of miscues by South Salem, a taunting penalty after the second score and a kickoff that went out of bounds, allow the locals to start on the 50-yard line.

Ginter ate up large chunks of yardage as McMinnville surged towards the goal. Max Egli grabbed pass in the endzone with 28 seconds left in the half to tie the contest at 14.

The Saxons tried to score in the remaining time of the second half, but time ran out before they could get a play off from the eight-yard line.

The second half was another story as McMinnville's foibles get the game group out of the endzone and the Saxons were able to tack on 10 points on a short field and touchdown.

South drove to the Grizzly four-yard line for the go-ahead score, a 20-yard field goal at the 9:01 mark of the fourth period. They followed that up with a slant pass to Gene Johnson for a 38-yard score. It was a near perfect play as the Saxon QB,Griffin Gardener hit Johnson in stride and he ran away from the Grizzly defense.

McMinnville, troubled by penalties at inopportune times was never able to find an offensive rhythm and failed to score in the second half.

The Grizzlies will meet South Medford next Friday at Wortman Stadium in a 7 p.m. start.