Grizzlies baseball, softball Pacific Conference awards

Grizzlies baseball, softball Pacific Conference awards

The News-Register staff

McMinnville varsity softball had four players named to Pacific Conference all-league teams and four received honorable mentions after the Grizzlies finished fourth in the league behind Sherwood, Glencoe and Forest Grove.

On top of all was senior third baseman Kaylee Dinger who earned Pacific Conference Player of the Year after a season that saw her hit for a .455 batting average and drive in 59 RBI. Dinger stayed true to her name, smacking 11 home runs over the regular season. She also scored 35 runs and stole nine bases.

Sophomore Taylor Terry was named first-team all-league outfield as the speedy, slap-hitting lefty patrolled centerfield most the season, with occasional time at shortstop. Terry’s .400 batting average and 100% success rate on 35 stolen bases made her a force in the lead-off role.

Senior Laney Reed earned second team infield honors. She led the team with 39 runs scored and was an impactful voice in the clubhouse. Fellow senior and team captain Vivian Moore was named second team as utility. She played middle infield and filled in as catcher when junior Ava Fleishman missed time due to injury.

Also named to the second team was Mackenzie Roberts. The senior pitched 108 innings and started 19 of the Mac’s 26 regular season games. Roberts went 13-5 and finished with a 3.11 ERA. She struck out 135 batters compared to 49 walks allowed.

Receiving honorable mentions were Fleischman, catcher, freshman Genevieve Thomas, sophomore Ariel Glynn and senior Natalie Fernandez.

Leading Mac baseball this season with a Player of the Year nod, first-team all-conference at first base and second-team all-conference as a pitcher was junior Cameron Hyder. He was instrumental in the Grizzlies' run to the semifinal, throwing six innings of two-hit ball while surrendering one run and striking out six in the team’s second-round victory over Tualatin.

Earning first-team all-conference honors in the infield were senior Bryce Wilson and junior AJ Morrison. Juniors Drew Bizon (catcher), Aaron Rolfe (outfield) and senior Brayden Mix (outfield, pitcher) each received first-team honors at their respective positions. Mix also earned one of two nominations for Pitcher of the Year alongside Sherwood’s Connor Parry. Dominant all season, Mix exemplified his worthiness with six and 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball in the Grizzlies' first-round playoff game against Aloha.

Senior Kane Sullivan (designated hitter) collected a second-team all-conference nod beside Hyder.

Acquiring honorable mentions were senior Nash Opitz (infield), junior Tyler Brummit (outfield, pitcher) and Rolfe for his role as a relief pitcher.