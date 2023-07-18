Graz Giants fall in AFL semis

The Giants and Dragons entered the four-team playoff with identical 8-2 records, but Danube earned home-field advantage thanks to a 24-6 win over Graz in June.

The contest on Sunday was a back-and-forth affair, with the two teams trading touchdowns, including multiple TD passes from Smith.

The Giants couldn’t score on their final possession, however, giving the Dragons the win and falling short of their first Austrian Bowl appearance since 2016.

Their 15-year title drought is the team’s longest since the Austrian Bowl began in 1984.

The Dragons will face off against the Vienna Vikings in the Austrian Bowl for the second straight season, looking to become the league’s first repeat champion since Swarco Raiders Tirol in 2019.

Last July, the Dragons defeated the Vikings 51-29 to capture their second league championship.

The Vikings are in their 29th Austrian Bowl and are looking for their 16th championship.