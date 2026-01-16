Grange hall offers dancing

McMinnville Grange 31, 1700 S.W. Old Sheridan Road, is offering dancing and a potluck from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

The dances are family friendly, according to Grange representatives. They feature live music for dancing to two-step tunes, waltzes, polkas, swing, traveling cha-cha and pattern dances. No partner is needed.

In addition, the Grange offers dance lessons on Saturdays. Ballroom dance runs from 1 to 2 p.m. and line dancing from 2 to 3:15 p.m.

Entrance fees are $7 for Grange members, $10 for non-members and $20 for families.