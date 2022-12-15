Grand Ronde man discharges handgun in Sheridan

A Grand Ronde man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges related to his allegedly threatening to shoot a Sheridan resident in addition to firing a handgun in the vicinity of occupied residences that morning. No injuries were reported.

Stephen Tyler Lindsey, 22, was charged with two counts each of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, in addition to one count each of third-degree theft, menacing, recklessly endangering another person and unlawful use of a weapon.

Unlawful use of a weapon is a Class C felony. The other charges are misdemeanors.

He was lodged in the Yamhill County Jail without bail pending arraignment in circuit court.

Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sam Elliott gave this account of the incident:

The agency contracts with Sheridan for law enforcement services, and an on-duty deputy heard multiple gunshots in the city about 5 a.m.

Then a weapon’s complaint in the 200 block of Northwest Sherman Street was received by the deputy moments later. Sherman is located two blocks north of Highway 18B.

It was reported that a subject, later identified as Lindsey, came to a residence, broke windows out of two vehicles and removed items. He then brandished the handgun, pointed it at an adult male and threatened to shoot him. Then he fired a half dozen rounds at the residences.

Deputies collected evidence, conducted interviews and identified Lindsey as the suspect. After working throughout the day, following up on leads and conducting surveillance, they took him into custody about 3:30 p.m. in Grand Ronde.

Anyone with additional information about this incident, or anyone who has video and/or audio recordings or photos associated with what happened, Is asked to contact the Yamhill Communications Agency non-emergency number at 503-434-6500 and reference case No. 22-3805.

Assisting the sheriff’s office in bringing the incident to a resolution was the Grand Ronde and McMinnville police departments, Oregon State Police and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.