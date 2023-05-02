Grand Ronde man charged with assault

A Grand Ronde man has been indicted on charges after an alleged fistfight with a sheriff’s deputy on in a Willamina neighborhood.

Kyle Bradlee Hammitt, 33, faces charges of fourth-degree assault, fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence, harassment, resisting arrest and assaulting a public safety officer — all misdemeanors except for the last, a Class C felony.

On the morning of April 1, sheriff’s deputy Brett Adamski responded to a behavioral health concern at Northwest Pacific Hills Drive. Hammitt’s wife reported that Kyle was experiencing hallucinations because of drug use and not sleeping for five days, according to a probable cause statement filed by Adamski. She reported he’d been using methamphetamine, fentanyl and methadone for many months, and said he had torn off her clothes while shoving her out of the house.

Adamski said Hammitt refused to exit the house, and the victim left somewhere safe.

At 5:45 p.m. later that day, Adamski returned to the scene after another call to dispatch. The deputy exited his patrol car and Hammitt advanced toward him.

“Kyle began walking at me at very brisk pace,” Adamski wrote in a probable cause statement. “I could see that Kyle had his fists clenched. Kyle had a very odd look on his face. I could tell that Kyle was angry but appeared to not be mentally present.”

The deputy stated that Hammitt appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants, was approximately 40 feet away, and “I felt that he may try to assault me.”

Adamski drew his taser and fired a set of probes into Hammit’s abdomen from approximately 10 to 15 feet away.

“I was stunned that these probes had no effect on Kyle,” Adamski wrote. “I fired a second set of probes at a very close distance, estimated now to be only 5 feet.”

The second set of probes had no effect, and it is alleged Hammit swung at the deputy, striking the left side of his face and disabling his communication earpiece.

Adamski stated he retreated, then struck Hammit with a punch to the face, to no effect.

“I retreated backwards more, Kyle kept coming at me and reaching for me again,” Adamski wrote. The deputy took another swing at Hammit connecting with the man’s jaw but reported that too had no effect.

It wasn’t until Grand Ronde Tribal Police Officer James “JJ” Flynn tackled Hammit that the fracas ended.

Once Hammit was in custody, a neighbor approached law enforcement and said he had been assaulted earlier.

“(He) told me that Kyle had been outside screaming and acting erratic,” Adamski wrote. “Kyle approached (the neighbor) muttering to himself and barking like a dog.”

It is alleged Hammit shoved the neighbor, who then fell and hit his head and elbow on the pavement. The neighbor sustained a laceration to his elbow.

Hammit has no prior criminal record other than two traffic violations.

He was arraigned Thursday, April 9, on the grand jury indictment, and is lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on $50,000 bail.