Gov pauses reopening as COVID-19 cases climb

Solely blaming the recent increase in case to reopening is balderdash. The recent spike in Multnomah County coronavirus cases (see link) is evidence the daily protests (and some rioting/looting) in Portland spread the coronavirus. First, Multnomah County was, and remains, a closed county because of this spike. It has not been granted permission from the governor for a Phase 1 reopening. Second, Memorial Day was early this year (May-25th). Given the virus has a gestation of 4-10 days, though admittedly potentially up to 2 weeks, the spikes for the the weeks of May 31st and June 7th align with the those number of days after protests began.
The murder of George Floyd was horrific. However, a virus that is little more than a strand of RNA has no regard for the noble reason people gathered daily in large groups yelling, screaming, and chanting for hours and hours for weeks on end. The issue in not the protest itself, but they should practice social distancing and we need to stop politicizing our response-to and reporting-of a virus. It is astonishing how differently the media and some health officials treat the transmission risk during a protest and other, say less politically favorable in their minds, gatherings.
https://multco.us/novel-coronavirus-covid-19/regional-covid-19-data-dashboard
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/public-health-experts-just-exposed-an-infuriating-and-dangerous-double-standard/ar-BB154L3E
Regardless of the cause, it seems prudent to hold off on business as usual....