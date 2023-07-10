By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • July 10, 2023 Tweet

Goodbye, Columbus; hello, Willamette

Students in southwest McMinnville will attend Willamette Elementary School, rather than Columbus Elementary, the school board decided Monday night.

They chose Willamette as the new name for the school at 1600 S.W. Fellows St.

A committee of students, community members and school staff recommended first that the school be renamed because of the way its namesake, explorer Christopher Columbus, treated indigenous people when he arrived in the Caribbean. Then the committee held numerous listening sessions to come up with a trio of potential names to present to the school board.

Willamette was everyone's number one choice, said Brian Crain, director of facilities. It means "still waters," referring to the river so important to native Oregonians and today's residents, as well.

The committee also suggested West Hills Elementary, because the school is located on the west side of town, and Khatewoda Elementary, or Ms. K Elementary, in honor of Michelle Khatewoda, a longtime Columbus teacher who died suddenly in October 2013, during the school year.

The five board members present Monday night unanimously agreed with the committee's top choice. The change takes effect immediately, Crain said.

One thing will not change, though, he said: the school mascot will remain the Cougars.

Applause greeted the board's decision. Clapping in the audience was Sailor Houston, a Columbus fourth-grader who spurred consideration of renaming Columbus.

Just after finishing first grade, Sailor wrote an essay about the explorer's misdeeds. Then she spoke to the school board about her feelings, prompting the district to appoint a committee to consider whether the school should be renamed, and, if so, what the new name should be.

At one of the meetings held prior to the renaming, Sailor spoke again.

“I did research. He was not a good guy. He hurt people. He lied,” she said. “If I was a Native American, I wouldn’t feel as welcome at a school with his name.”