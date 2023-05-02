Goings::2

The real deal

I’ve worked on a lot of campaigns over the years, but this one is different.

When you truly believe in a candidate — not just politically, but as a person — it changes everything. And that’s how I feel about Jason Fields, candidate for county commissioner position 3.

A lot of people see the signs going up all over Yamhill County right now. What they don’t see are the hours invested behind the scenes - the conversations, the follow-ups, the time spent sitting at kitchen tables meeting folks face-to-face and building real trust.

This isn’t just, “Can we put a sign in your yard?” This is months of relationships.

Jason and I have spent the better part of the last year out in the community — knocking on doors, visiting families and checking in with people just to see how they’re doing. Around Christmas, we were out in rural Yamhill County visiting folks — not asking for anything, just showing up as neighbors.

That matters, because support like this doesn’t happen overnight. And I’ll tell you, I’ve never seen anything like it.

The number of yard signs, especially in the cities, is something special. That doesn’t happen unless people truly believe in the person behind the campaign.

Jason is the real deal. He listens. He shows up. He works hard. And he genuinely cares about this county and the people in it.

I’m proud to be part of this campaign and even more proud to call him a friend.

Yamhill County - if you haven’t met Jason yet, you should. He’s exactly the kind of leader we need.

James Goings

McMinnville