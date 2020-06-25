Gloria Jean Roberts (Royall) 1943 - 2020

Gloria Jean Roberts (Royall) went home to be with her Heavenly Father on June 25, 2020. Born in Galveston, Texas, on June 30, 1943, Gloria spent most of her life in the Pacific Northwest serving the Lord as a minister in the Pentecostal and Free Methodist denominations. She had a deep love for young people and spent many hours at the beach or camping teaching them about life and the love of God.



Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Kelson of Willamina; and a brother, Louis Kelson (Marsha) of Salem. She leaves behind a son, Daniel Roberts (Fonda) and three children, Olivia, Sara Rose and Ean of Florida; her mother, Jacqulene Kelson of Willamina; sisters, Rita Kramer (Aaron) of Redmond, Georgia Goodwin (Bob) of Arizona, Shana Reid (Bill) of Grand Ronde, and Ginny Kaiser of Willamina; and a brother, Mark Kelson of Monroe; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



Our special thanks go to the staff and Gloria’s friends at Dallas Retirement Village for the wonderful care they have given her, especially during the last few months. Gloria will be greatly missed by all, but we know it will be but a short time before we are with her again.

A memorial will be held at a later date.