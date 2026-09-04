September 4, 2026 Tweet

Gleb Tsipursky: Employers often overlook key AI productivity metric

##Gleb Tsipursky

The hidden question is what those tasks used to teach.

The Oregon Employment Department projects the Mid-Willamette Valley counties of Marion, Polk and Yamhill will add more than 18,000 jobs between 2024 and 2034. Employers still need a pipeline of people who can grow into skilled roles across health care, manufacturing, professional services, trade, hospitality, construction and other local industries.

At the same time, Stanford Digital Economy Lab’s August update warns that in highly AI-exposed occupations, employment among U.S. workers in the 22-25 age range is running about 19% below where it would be if it had kept pace with similarly aged workers in less-exposed occupations.

The comparable shortfall was 15% in the July 2025 stats. The adjustment appears mainly through reduced hiring rather than higher separations, and the declines are concentrated where AI tends to automate human tasks.

That pattern should change how employers define productivity.

A company can celebrate a 30% reduction in hours spent on junior tasks and still damage its long-term capacity, if new employees no longer get enough practice to develop judgment. The missing metric is the time needed to develop independent competence — how long it takes a new employee to handle recurring decisions, recognize exceptions, communicate tradeoffs and know when to escalate with limited supervision.

The practical redesign starts by separating preparation from judgment.

Let AI summarize documents, organize data, prepare a draft, populate a checklist, or suggest a schedule. Then assign the junior employee the next step. Require that person to verify the evidence, identify what the system missed, handle the unusual case, test the recommendation against real conditions, explain the decision to a customer or colleague, and defend the final choice to an experienced reviewer.

That approach produces more learning per hour. A junior employee does less mechanical preparation, but gets more deliberate practice in the skills that determine whether someone becomes trustworthy.

Experienced workers have an equally important role to play.

They should review decisions instead of quietly fixing them. A short explanation of why a recommendation failed, what exception mattered, or which tradeoff changed the answer transfers institutional knowledge that otherwise stays trapped with veterans.

Managers can make this measurable. For each AI-assisted role, they can track four things alongside labor savings: how many meaningful decisions a junior employee handles, how often work requires rework, how quickly the employee identifies exceptions without prompting, and how long it takes before the supervisor can reduce review.

Those measures expose false economies.

If AI saves five hours a week but doubles the time required to produce an independent employee, the organization has shifted costs into the future. If AI saves those hours and gives junior workers more high-quality practice, the organization has improved both productivity and succession.

Yamhill County employers do not need to preserve obsolete clerical work for its own sake. They need to preserve the learning that work once contained and move it into better assignments.

The strongest AI strategy removes routine preparation while accelerating apprenticeship. Employers should ask less often, “How many hours did the tool save?” and more often, “How much faster did our people become capable of making good decisions?”

That is the productivity number worth improving.