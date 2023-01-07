Gladden "Roy" Dorshimer 1937 - 2023

Gladden “Roy” Dorshimer passed from death to Life on January 7, 2023, at his home. Born July 4, 1937, Roy lived in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and then in California. He graduated with honors from Venice High School in 1955.

Roy began his career in 1963 as a jet mechanic with United Airlines in San Francisco. He transferred to Portland, where he worked until retirement in 1997.

Roy and his wife moved to Prineville, where Roy became a volunteer firefighter and EMT, along with Search and Rescue and Canine Tracking.

Back to McMinnville, where he began volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and Yamhill County CERT.

Roy had a heart for service to people and Jesus in every area of his life. He leaves behind Carmen, his love of 42 years; children, Kevin, Steve, David, Stephanie and Adrienne; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

We love and miss you, “Mr. Wonderful," but we will meet again. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.