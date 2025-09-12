Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Sophomore Andrew Vasquez, left front, junior Caleb Ansbach, right, and other George Fox University students join city workers to cover newly planted grass seed in a park on South Seventh Street in Carlton on Wednesday, the school’s annual “Serve Day.” Rachel Thompson/News-Register##George Fox University sophomore Jonathan Simpson and employees Katie Maupin and Ana Steele rake an area in preparation for planting at the new park in Carlton. They volunteered on Wednesday; other student groups helped with projects around the county.

GFU students help help Carlton improve park during Serve Day

George Fox encouraged all its students to volunteer for numerous projects in the county. The annual event is part of GFU’s efforts to teach students to be people who love and serve their communities, said Melody Bondurant, an employee who was leading the group in Carlton.

Sophomore Jonathan Simpson, for instance, said he joined the effort because he likes helping others. “It’s really cool helping an area I’d never heard of,” the Estacada resident said. “It reminds me of my hometown when it was small.”

McMinnville Tool Library provided the rakes and shovels for the project.