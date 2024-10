Get a loaf of this: Local resident launches online baked goods store

Starla Pointer/News-Register##Baker Nickole Lee of Emerald Goods talks about her bread with customer Theresa Davis at the Lafayette Harvest Fest Saturday. It was Lee’s first time selling at a festival; she said she tried it because she grew up in Lafayette before moving to Newberg. She usually sells her sandwich breads and flavored loaves, such as fall spice, through her Facebook page. Davis said she started her bakery because she enjoys baking, especially making bread.

