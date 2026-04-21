By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • April 21, 2026 Tweet

German and American students learn about life and language in each other’s countries

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Julius Vetter, a 16-year-old from Neuenburg am Rhein, Germany, raises his hand to speak during a discussion in a McMinnville High School German language class. Vetter and his classmates, including Felicia Ortlieb, on his right, are visiting Mac High this month; local students will travel to Neuenburg in June. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Mac High German teacher Christine Walker describes Marionberry, apple and pumpkin pie to students visiting from Germany. Walker traveled to Germany when she was a Mac High student, and is pleased to offer a similar exchange to her students. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##McMinnville High School German language student Kaiden Percival explains the differences between American football and rugby to a group of visitors during a class discussion about culture, history, food and sports in Germany. Students from both countries are participating in the German American Partnership Program exchange.

“All are really nice, really happy,” said Julius Vetter, 16, one of 14 students visiting McMinnville through the German American Partnership Program (GAPP).

He and his classmates are from Neuenburg am Rhein, in southern Germany near the borders of Switzerland and France. They will host Mac High students on an exchange trip in June.

“People here can start small talk,” Julius said. “German people are more reserved; not like an open book.”

Felicia Ortlieb, 16, agreed. “People we’ve met are really kind,” she said, explaining she applied for the GAPP program because she enjoys exploring new cultures and making new friends — including Haley Anderson, with whom she is staying while in McMinnville.

Julius is staying with Ethan Walker, the son of Mac High’s German teacher, Christine Walker.

Mac High has been part of the GAPP program since the 1990s, when Monica Lautenbach was the German teacher. Christine Walker was among students who participated back then, and she is pleased to continue offering the experience to her students today.

Every other year, some of McMinnville’s advanced German language students make the trip to Germany. In addition to studying in Neuenburg am Rhein, they travel around the country visiting cultural and historic sites. They also tour a former concentration camp over the border in France.

The visiting Germans also travel some in addition to taking classes at MHS, a much larger school than the one they attend at home. They visited the beach one day and Salem on another.

Accompanied by two teachers from their school, they also spent several days in New York City after arriving in the U.S. Next, they flew to Portland International Airport, where they were greeted by their Mac High counterparts.

In Neuenburg am Rhein, students are required to learn French and English, in addition to their native language. Less than a week after arriving in McMinnville, Felicia, Julius and others said they feel they’ve already improved their language skills by being surrounded by English speakers.

Herr Nils Bauer, one of the visiting teachers, said the exchange builds more than language.

“It helps them accept differences, which is very important in today’s world,” Bauer said. “It makes them more resilient; everything is different, which is tough, but they will grow a lot.”

Local students who previously participated in GAPP say their German improved rapidly, as well. Cherry Scholer, for instance, said traveling to Germany with GAPP two years ago was “life changing.”

“In my language skills and as a person, I grew so much,” she said. She also made many new friends, including her exchange partner, with whom she keeps in touch.



Now a senior, Cherry was among Mac High students who listened to their GAPP counterparts present about German history, culture, traditions, sports and foods last week.

The visitors spoke and showed slides in German. Mac High students listened and read the titles easily, since they have been studying the language for multiple years.

Still, they had some questions, especially about the slides showing common German foods, or “essen.”

MHS students had tried, or heard of, schnitzel, spätzel and sausages. But they wondered about something their new friends called “fleishkäse” — literally “meat cheese.”

“Fleishkäse is made from pieces of meat and fat ground up and formed into a loaf,” Julius explained. He compared the texture to hot dogs, and said it’s one of the fattiest foods available. Germans are health-conscious and don’t eat many fatty foods, he said.

From the reaction of the local students, it’s unlikely they will be ordering fleishkäse when they arrive in Germany.

“Just say no to fleishkäse,” quipped Gideon McKay from Mac High.

While the GAPP students introduced new foods and concepts to the McMinnville students, they also learned a few things. During the food discussion, Walker and her students realized their visitors weren’t familiar with an American dessert staple: pie.

Walker listed, in German, some of the common pie fillings Americans love: kerbis, kirsch, apfel, schokolade, Marion-brombeere, erdbeer-rhabarber, pekannuss…” — pumpkin, cherry, apple, chocolate, Marionberry, strawberry-rhubarb, pecan.

When she explained the latter, the visitors gasped. Pecan pie, made with sugar, corn syrup, butter and eggs as well as nuts, sounded over-the-top sweet to them.

But learning about new cultures is important, students said. So, it’s likely some of them will try pecan pie before they fly home on April 25.