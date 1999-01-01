Gerhart primed for stellar senior season

After a 7-7 start this past season, the McMinnville Grizzlies rattled off 11 straight wins, including a playoff victory, before falling in the state playoffs.

In the center of the team’s run was Madison Gerhart, a junior who dominated in the paint and on the boards on her way to earning Pacific Conference Player of the Year honors, as well as News-Register Athlete of the Year honors.

Gerhart began playing basketball as soon as it was offered when she was younger. A self-described perfectionist, Gerhart said she struggled with adjusting to some of the rules of the game.

“I didn’t understand the rules,” Gerhart said with a laugh. “I got frustrated, but luckily my mom made me play another year, or convinced me to play another year. I really liked it that year and since then it’s taken off and I’ve always just loved it.”

She spent her fourth and fifth grade years in Illinois, where she was born, but moved back to Oregon before her sixth grade year.

Moving around can be challenging for kids, but looking back, Gerhart said that she believed it helped her on the court, as she was exposed to different coaches and coaching styles.

While noting that she has enjoyed playing for coaches on every team, Gerhart said that McMinnville coach Sean Coste is her favorite.

“He always supports us in a way that I haven’t had in other coaches,” Gerhart said. “He’s very soft spoken but he knows when to be serious.

“I’m gonna be very sad when I graduate and have a different coach other than Coste. He’s ran all the camps, he’s always been there and watched us grow. I’ve known him for a long time and I’m very close to him.”

Gerhart’s junior season came to an abrupt end, as the Grizzlies were trounced by South Medford, the number two ranked team in the state that went on to play in the state title game.

While a disappointing end, Gerhart says that the loss will only propel her and her teammates forward, into a senior season chock full of hope.

“In our preseason we’re gonna be a lot better and we’re gonna be playing against higher (ranked) teams,” Gerhart said. “I think having that experience last year and taking that tough loss is going to benefit us.”

Gerhart has high expectations individually, as she continues to put herself in a position to play at the next level. Her goal is to play Division I, and she has already been getting looks from Division II schools.

Outside of the high school season, Gerhart has played travel ball with the Mid-Valley Monarchs. She is hopeful that she will continue to showcase her skills to prospective schools this summer.

“I just want to play, I don’t really care where I’m playing as long as it’s a good school,” Gerhart said. “I’m just waiting for the right fit and to see the campuses. And that’s exciting because that’s gonna be starting this summer. I’ll get to visit a lot and get more exposure at showcases.”

While she used to play volleyball and likes to play tennis in her spare time, Gerhart says she is now all in on basketball heading into her senior season.

As for the Grizzlies, Gerhart is looking forward to one more season with a group of girls that she has grown close with over the last five years, including Macie Arzner, Rylie McManus, Peyton Justice and Maddix Bowdle.

“When I look at my basketball team, it’s like my second family outside of my house,” Gerhart said. “All of my best friends are on the basketball team with me. I think it’s a very special connection and I am very lucky I get to come every day to practice with people that I enjoy being around.”

Gerhart said that the team’s goal, specifically the group of juniors, was to win the league championship before they graduated. Gerhart said completing that goal this season was her happiest memory on the court.

Next season, Gerhart will try to help the Grizzlies return to the Chiles Center in Portland for the first time since 2020. The Grizzlies were able to play their quarterfinal and a consolation game that season, but the remainder of the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Regardless of how the season plays out, Gerhart is extremely thankful for the support she has received.

“Just all of my coaches, my friends and my parents are always there for me and I am just very thankful for them because they are a big part of this for me.”