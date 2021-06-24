Gerald "Jerry" Stuart Staebler 1938 - 2021

Gerald “Jerry” Stuart Staebler was born December 30, 1938, in Nashua, Iowa, and passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on June 24, 2021.

At the age of three, Jerry moved with his family from Iowa to Oregon; he loved to the tell the stories of their road trip out here. He made his home in Carlton, Oregon, where he raised two sons.

Jerry worked hard and played hard; he loved the outdoors and took great pride in showing and telling people about all the things he accumulated by his hard work. His family meant the world to him; he loved spending time with his grandkids, sons and friends. He wanted to be sure if he could ever leave a piece of advice behind to his family it would be, “What you do now will affect your life later, so choose wisely."

Jerry is survived by his sons, Steve Staebler (Misty) and Jeff Schindler (Toni); his grandchildren, Tevin Schindler, Brandi Morris (Mike), Baylee Staebler and Brooklyn Staebler; as well as great-grandchildren, Owen and Rayleigh Morris; his brother, Kenny Staebler; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Those who knew Jerry knew his grandkids meant the world to him; his family was affected by pediatric epilepsy and, in lieu of flowers, would appreciate a donation in Jerry’s name to the Epilepsy Foundation at: Attn: Donor Services Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. July 2, 2021, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, with viewing beginning at noon. Afterward we will have a graveside service, followed by a potluck at Jerry’s home on Sitton Road. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com