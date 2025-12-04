Geotech drilling to start in Willamina

In the interest of public safety, access will be prohibited for the entire park, including the boat dock.

The drilling is part of the continued investment and engineering work for permanent repairs to the Willamina Creek bank adjacent to the park. The geotechnical field of work requires a drill rig to bore a hole into the subsurface and characterize the soil beneath the site.

Groundwater levels will be monitored to assess different causes of erosion to identify potential engineering solutions.

The project is expected to continue throughout early 2026 in two phases.

The first phase involves a conceptual design for repairs and will be paid through a Business Oregon grant. The second is funded by the Oregon Legislature through Business Oregon and will include final design and construction should funds allow.

Pending permits and financing, Willamina anticipates construction of permanent bank repairs will occur at the end of 2026 and early 2027.