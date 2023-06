George M. Sampson 1955 - 2022

Celebration of Life for George M. Sampson, 1955 - 2022.

George loved to cook, eat and gather with friends, family, coaches, athletes and acquaintances. There is no better way to honor him and the life he lived than with a potluck picnic; join us from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Memorial Park in Newberg. All who knew him are welcome.