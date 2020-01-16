George E. Sharp 1925 - 2020

George E. Sharp passed away January 16, 2020, in the home of caring family, where he was able to spend his final days with family and friends. He was born June 8, 1925, to Elisha and Madge Sharp of Gaston, Oregon. George graduated from Gaston High School in 1943. He spent two years serving our country during World War II. George spent his entire life as a resident of the Gaston community and was the oldest member of the Gaston Knights of Pythias.

George married the love of his life, Ethel Laughlin, on March 14, 1948, and they moved to Mr. Sharp’s family farm. George spent his days as an onion and fruit farmer, serving on the Gaston School Board, playing cards, bowling, dancing at the Grange, traveling, telling stories, listening to country music, lovingly supporting his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and having a good ol’ time.

He was devoted to his family, and over the years attended too many sporting events, choir concerts, awards assemblies, and plays to count. George didn’t know a stranger. He loved and valued people, whether he’d met them last week or 80 years ago. In his last few days, George would recount so many moments most people his age would have forgotten long ago.

Mr. Sharp is survived by his sister, Marjorie Arp of Scappoose; his son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Sharon Sharp of Gaston; his daughter and son-in-law, Vivian and Terry Wymore of Carlton; seven grandchildren, Tammy, Jammie, Denice, Dan, Ambria, Nick and Kassandra; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife.

A celebration of life will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Baker Creek Community Church in McMinnville, Oregon. A short reception will follow. A viewing will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, at Macy & Son Funeral Home.

Should you wish to make a donation to the American Cancer Society, George’s family would be honored. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com

