George Dale (Jim) Cary 1930 - 2021

George Dale (Jim) Cary passed away peacefully at home at sunset on August 26,2021, surrounded by family. He was born at sunrise on New Year's Eve December 31, 1930, in Dundee, Oregon, to Sadie Juhls Edwards and Leonard Cary. He moved with his family to Dayton in his youth where he lived until retirement. Jim was part of the Class of 1950 at Dayton High School. He was very proud to have played on the football team when Dayton won the State Championship in 1948. During that time, he was also on the boxing team and was a lifelong fan of that sport.

Jim married Sunny Dortha (Dorothy) Gentry Dixon in 1950. They had 63 years together before she passed in 2013. He worked for Alderman Farms, Stayton Canning, Archway Cookies, and NORPAC. He attended classes at OSU in refrigeration and started his own business. After about three years, he decided it was not for him due to his discomfort collecting money from 'little old ladies."

After retiring from NORPAC in 2003, he and Dorothy became snowbirds, moving to Arizona. They came back to Oregon every year to attend the Old Timer's Picnic in July and their family's Christmas Eve Party.

Before retiring, Jim was active in his community. He belonged to the Dayton Jaycees and McMinnville Elks and served as a volunteer firefighter. He enjoyed being outside and was an avid gardener. When he couldn't any longer, he enjoyed watching and directing his daughters in his garden. Dad liked camping, hunting, fishing, archery, tennis, and especially golf.

Jim and his family made several trips to Utah, Virginia and New York to visit family. After their four children were grown, he and Dorothy took an extended trip across the U.S. Having traced the family tree back to the early settlers landing in America, they wanted to see if they could locate where they settled. They visited several states' archives and cemeteries. Jim's great-great grandparents eventually came to Oregon in a covered wagon across the Oregon Trail in the Great Migration of1843. They and later of his ancestors are buried in the Lafayette Pioneer Cemetery.

Jim was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy; son, Steve; brothers, Norman and Richard; and sisters Evelyn (Rusti), Shirley, and Anita. He is survived by his three daughters, Barbara Cary Jacks of Dayton, Kimberly Cary Merryman Modaffari of Albany, and Tamara Cary Burgess Burnell of McMinnville; along with 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of life will be held at a future date. Remembrances can be made in his name to the Dayton Fire Department.